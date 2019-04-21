Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has said the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine is going according to plan.

“At the moment, the elections in Ukraine are held according to plan,” Deputy Head of the CEC Oleh Konopolsky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday.

No problems that could influence the outcome of the vote have been detected, he said.

When speaking about the polling station in the village of Lebedynske in Donetsk region's Volnovakha district, which is the only polling station that stayed closed on Sunday, Konopolsky said that it should open in the near future as all the decisions needed for it have already been adopted.

Kvartal 95 studio artistic director Volodymyr Zelensky, nominated by the Servant of the People party, and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, elected in 2014, are running in the second-round run-off on Sunday.