Facts

14:27 21.04.2019

Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

1 min read

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has said the second round of the presidential election in Ukraine is going according to plan.

“At the moment, the elections in Ukraine are held according to plan,” Deputy Head of the CEC Oleh Konopolsky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday.

No problems that could influence the outcome of the vote have been detected, he said.

When speaking about the polling station in the village of Lebedynske in Donetsk region's Volnovakha district, which is the only polling station that stayed closed on Sunday, Konopolsky said that it should open in the near future as all the decisions needed for it have already been adopted.

Kvartal 95 studio artistic director Volodymyr Zelensky, nominated by the Servant of the People party, and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, elected in 2014, are running in the second-round run-off on Sunday.

Tags: #cec #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 21.04.2019
Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

17:24 21.04.2019
Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

16:45 21.04.2019
Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.21% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 190 electoral districts

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.21% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 190 electoral districts

16:39 21.04.2019
Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

16:25 21.04.2019
Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.25% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 171 electoral districts

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.25% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 171 electoral districts

14:27 21.04.2019
Poroshenko: Citizens freely exercise their right to vote, which marks Ukraine as European state

Poroshenko: Citizens freely exercise their right to vote, which marks Ukraine as European state

13:54 21.04.2019
Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

Run-off presidential election in Ukraine held according to plan - CEC

13:20 21.04.2019
Some 18.04% of voters cast their ballot at Ukraine's presidential election as of 11:00 – CEC data from 194 electoral districts

Some 18.04% of voters cast their ballot at Ukraine's presidential election as of 11:00 – CEC data from 194 electoral districts

13:00 21.04.2019
Some 18.04% of voters cast their ballot at Ukraine's presidential election as of 11:00 – CEC data from 194 electoral districts

Some 18.04% of voters cast their ballot at Ukraine's presidential election as of 11:00 – CEC data from 194 electoral districts

12:25 21.04.2019
Some 17.18% of voters vote at presidential election of Ukraine as of 11:00 – CEC data from 91 electoral districts

Some 17.18% of voters vote at presidential election of Ukraine as of 11:00 – CEC data from 91 electoral districts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Ukrainians in Australia finish voting, most supported Poroshenko – embassy

Opora registers ballot stuffing at village polling station in Luhansk region

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Ukrainians finish voting at Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, 100% turnout

No bombs found at Kharkiv airport, shopping malls – police

Police hand over administrative offence report to Zelensky for showing his filled-out ballot paper

TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF AT 44.94% AS OF 15:00 – CEC DATA FROM 74 ELECTORAL DISTRICTS

No Ukrainians among victims of Sri Lanka explosions – Foreign Ministry's preliminary data

Police hand over administrative offence report to Zelensky for showing his filled-out ballot paper

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD