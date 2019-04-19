Facts

23:41 19.04.2019

Poroshenko spent on his campaign almost twice as much as Zelensky between April 7 and 13 – reports

2 min read
Poroshenko spent on his campaign almost twice as much as Zelensky between April 7 and 13 – reports

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has approved an analysis of interim financial statements concerning the receipt and use of funds by the presidential candidates.

"The national agency made the relevant decision during its extraordinary session on April 18," the NACP press service stated on Friday.

The reporting period is from April 7 to 13, 2019.

Over this period, Petro Poroshenko's campaign formed a fund of UAH 99.9 million (UAH 26.8 per U.S. dollar) from its own sources, according to the analysis of the report.

"Almost UAH 97 million was spent on financing campaign events and campaign-related material. The campaign money was used for purposes set out by the law," the statement said.

Volodymyr Zelensky's campaign was funded entirely by his political party (UAH 44.6 million).

"[A total of] UAH 50.43 million was used to finance campaign events and campaign-related material (the money was received from an interest-bearing account to a current one, the balance of the current account at the start of the reporting period, and the sum returned by a contractor under an agreement concluded in the previous reporting period). The campaign funds were used for purposes envisaged by the law," the NACP press service said.

The financial reports were checked according their compliance with the rules for filling them out and were verified against banks' information on restrictions to donations; in particular, whether the person making a donation had any tax arrears.

The results of analysis of the interim financial statements revealed no inconsistencies with information obtained from the banks.

Tags: #zelensky #elections #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

23:34 19.04.2019
Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

23:31 19.04.2019
About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

23:27 19.04.2019
Zelensky says Poroshenko took credit for Ukraine's achievements in past five years

Zelensky says Poroshenko took credit for Ukraine's achievements in past five years

23:26 19.04.2019
Poroshenko calls Zelensky "colorful wrapper" for "fugitive oligarchs" and "fifth column"

Poroshenko calls Zelensky "colorful wrapper" for "fugitive oligarchs" and "fifth column"

23:24 19.04.2019
Zelensky: We cannot lead Ukraine somewhere, because Ukraine is going towards Europe

Zelensky: We cannot lead Ukraine somewhere, because Ukraine is going towards Europe

23:21 19.04.2019
Poroshenko: Zelensky too weak to counter Russia

Poroshenko: Zelensky too weak to counter Russia

23:19 19.04.2019
Zelensky, Poroshenko kneel in sign of respect for families of Donbas dead

Zelensky, Poroshenko kneel in sign of respect for families of Donbas dead

23:17 19.04.2019
Ukrainians should unite after election in order not to lose Ukraine - Poroshenko

Ukrainians should unite after election in order not to lose Ukraine - Poroshenko

17:40 19.04.2019
TV channel 112.Ukraine, others to announce exit poll results on day of run-off presidential election

TV channel 112.Ukraine, others to announce exit poll results on day of run-off presidential election

17:37 19.04.2019
Kyiv's District Administrative Court chairman views Poroshenko's statements on PrivatBank decision as interference in judges' work

Kyiv's District Administrative Court chairman views Poroshenko's statements on PrivatBank decision as interference in judges' work

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

Ukrainians should unite after election in order not to lose Ukraine - Poroshenko

Kyiv's District Administrative Court chairman views Poroshenko's statements on PrivatBank decision as interference in judges' work

LATEST

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Poroshenko believes Ukraine will pass point of no return, join EU

Adoption of law on stable Runet recommended - Federation Council legislation committee

Rally in support of Poroshenko begins in downtown Kyiv

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia refuses to agree to Easter cease-fire in Donbas – Iryna Gerashchenko

Next stage of testing Neptune mobile cruise missile complex planned for May 2019

Russian influence on Ukraine's presidential elections one of dominating themes of campaign – media monitoring

Zelensky: I'm not hiding from journalists - this is my strategy

Zelensky presenting Ze!Team: They will come with me to Presidential Administration, later occupy official positions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD