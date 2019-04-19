Facts

23:40 19.04.2019

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

A commercial court in Khmelnytsky region has supported Russia in a dispute between Krasyliv–based Krasylivsky aggregate plant, part of the state defense concern Ukroboronprom, and Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, the concern's press service said.

"On April 18 the Ukrainian court fully satisfied the legal claims filed by the Russian company and ordered the Ukrainian enterprise to pay over UAH 5 million to MiG, one of the core enterprises of the Russian defense industry," the statement said.

The decision fully contradicts to the Ukrainian presidential decree enacting the National Defense and Security Council resolution of March 19, 2019, entitled "On the application, cancellation and modification of the personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," which placed MiG on the list of sanctioned companies, the concern said.

Ukraine's anti-Russian sanctions, extended by President Petro Poroshenko, were aligned with similar measures imposed by the European Union and the United States.

Ukroboronprom is planning to appeal against the ruling.

MiG is part of the United Aircraft Corporation fully owned by the Russian state.

MiG "is one of Russia's main defense enterprises which operates a full cycle involving the creation, repair and upgrade of fighter aircraft, supplies the army with MiG-29 fighter aircraft and their upgraded versions, Ukroboronprom said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #court
