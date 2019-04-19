About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

About 22,000 people have attended the debates between presidential candidates Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky at the Olympiyskiy Stadium, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

"About 22,000 people are attending mass events at the Olympiyskiy national sports complex as of 7 p.m. The situation is calm and kept under control," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

At the same time, the debates are over at the Olympiyskiy Stadium.

After the final words of the two presidential candidates the hosts said that the debates have ended, an Interfax correspondent reported.

Spectators were singing the Ukrainian national anthem all together at the end of the debates.

Opponents of each presidential candidate were shouting "Hanba!" (Shame!), thus reacting to the presidential candidates' speeches and remarks throughout the debates.

Upon the end of the debates Poroshenko moved to his stage and reiterated that the April 21 presidential runoff was important.