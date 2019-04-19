Poroshenko calls Zelensky "colorful wrapper" for "fugitive oligarchs" and "fifth column"

Ukrainian presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko has called his opponent Volodymyr Zelensky a "colorful wrapper" filled with fugitive oligarchs and Russia.

"The answer is very simple: it is a colorful wrapper and sitting inside it are the acolytes of [Ukrainian ex-prime minister Mykola] Azarov's, acolytes of [former Ukrainian president Viktor] Yanukovych's, sitting inside is the fifth column, sitting inside are Russians and fugitive oligarchs," Poroshenko said during debates with Zelensky at Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv on Friday.

"We don't have the results of presidential elections yet, but they've already raised their heads and already came for PrivatBank yesterday," he said.

Poroshenko said that if his friend or business partner were proven guilty of involvement in corruption schemes, that person would have to face justice.

"As soon as there is a substantiated suspicion, he will cease to be my friend. He is guilty, will sit in jail. Friend or partner, it does not matter. Such are the principles of a democratic state," Poroshenko said.

He said that none of his friends had ever been and would never be involved in corruption.