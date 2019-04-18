Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

The areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions uncontrolled by Kyiv should not be given any special status, Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"In my opinion, this is a big deal and we will spend much time getting out of this criminal situation," Zelensky said on Thursday. "Information warfare can help us in this case. I very much hope to use information for bringing those people to a situation, in which they will need Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs them, and for showing that they are Ukrainians, just like anyone else. Many humanitarian steps will have to be made. A lot of anything," Zelensky said.

There is an information wall between people living on Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine, Zelensky said, adding that his team planned to create a major European media portal to broadcast its programs in Russian.

It "will be aired throughout Europe, [...] tell the truth, and report Ukrainian events they want to hear about," Zelensky said. "We will send this impulse and tell them: we are waiting for you, see, you are being held hostage. This is what should be said. Our hostages are being kept there," Zelensky told RBC Ukraine in an interview.

He also opposed the adoption of a law to guarantee amnesty for the enemy.