Ukrainian troops repel enemy special forces group's attack in Donbas

Ukraine's Joint Forces on Monday evening repelled an attack by an enemy special forces group in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, the enemy's casualties were two killed and two wounded.

"At 20:39 Kyiv time [on April 25], soldiers on duty at a watch post spotted a moving enemy special forces group consisting of 12 people. The enemy was stopped by fire from small arms. The fight began ... The enemy started to retreat, having lost two members killed and two wounded," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in an update on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Ukrainian troops on the watch post seized the weapons of the enemy troops and a map with highlighted facilities in Ukrainian–controlled territory that are probable targets of the enemy group, who planned to destroy the observation posts and later to go to the Joint Forces' rear area.

The JFO headquarters reported that the enemy special forces group began the advancement under the cover of fire at 20:00 Kyiv time on April 15, when Russia–led forces began massive shelling of the JFO's positions in the Mariupol sector.