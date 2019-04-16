Facts

12:30 16.04.2019

Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

2 min read
Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

Ukraine has determined that its future lies in the family of European countries and in recent years it has been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy and the protection of internationally-recognized values, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said in an interview with Slovak media.

The conversation with Slovak journalists took place on the eve of Groysman's working visit to Slovakia, the Ukrainian Cabinet's press service said. Groysman will visit Bratislava on Tuesday, April 16.

"We are grateful for the cooperation that is already taking place and for the support. Today we are at the forefront of the struggle for democracy. It is important for us to regain control over our borders. And our task to do everything if the key to peace in Ukraine was used," Groysman said, adding that the subjects of his talks with Slovak officials would be political dialogue, deepening economic and border cooperation.

Groysman said over 10 months of last year, trade between Ukraine and Slovakia exceeded $1 billion with a surplus for Ukraine. Of great interest to both countries are projects in the energy sector, cooperation in logistics and transit of goods, in the development of the mining industry, energy efficiency, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and the development of regional cooperation.

Tags: #democracy #groysman #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:31 17.04.2019
Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

16:14 16.04.2019
Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

14:42 16.04.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

Ukraine, Slovakia ready to increase goods turnover to $1.5 bln a year

14:00 16.04.2019
Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

Gazprom increases gas transit across Ukraine by 25% over repairs of Yamal-Europe pipeline – Naftogaz

13:23 16.04.2019
Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

12:46 16.04.2019
Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

Kyiv's business court postpones hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares for May 7

12:34 16.04.2019
Ukrainian troops repel enemy special forces group's attack in Donbas

Ukrainian troops repel enemy special forces group's attack in Donbas

12:02 16.04.2019
Poroshenko: Second round of presidential election will not be disrupted

Poroshenko: Second round of presidential election will not be disrupted

11:52 16.04.2019
French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

11:24 16.04.2019
Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Poroshenko considers plans on Rada's dissolution after presidential elections illegal, threatening Ukraine's stability

LATEST

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Poroshenko considers plans on Rada's dissolution after presidential elections illegal, threatening Ukraine's stability

Zelensky demonstrates disrespect for voters not explaining his support from Russian politicians, Ukrainian politicians who fled to Russia

Provocative billboards with Poroshenko will be taken down

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD