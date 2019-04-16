Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

Ukraine has determined that its future lies in the family of European countries and in recent years it has been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy and the protection of internationally-recognized values, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said in an interview with Slovak media.

The conversation with Slovak journalists took place on the eve of Groysman's working visit to Slovakia, the Ukrainian Cabinet's press service said. Groysman will visit Bratislava on Tuesday, April 16.

"We are grateful for the cooperation that is already taking place and for the support. Today we are at the forefront of the struggle for democracy. It is important for us to regain control over our borders. And our task to do everything if the key to peace in Ukraine was used," Groysman said, adding that the subjects of his talks with Slovak officials would be political dialogue, deepening economic and border cooperation.

Groysman said over 10 months of last year, trade between Ukraine and Slovakia exceeded $1 billion with a surplus for Ukraine. Of great interest to both countries are projects in the energy sector, cooperation in logistics and transit of goods, in the development of the mining industry, energy efficiency, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and the development of regional cooperation.