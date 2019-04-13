Facts

13:13 13.04.2019

Groysman: Russia's participation in institutions that uphold intl law unacceptable

1 min read
Groysman: Russia's participation in institutions that uphold intl law unacceptable

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman considers inadmissible the presence and participation of representatives of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, in any institutions that advocate international law.

"We understand that the situation is complicated and every day our enemy uses various options to force representatives of other countries to soften their policy towards the Russian Federation," Groysman said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, commenting on the recent PACE resolution.

The premier stressed that Ukraine's position should be tougher from the point of view of legislative and executive authorities, and it is also necessary to strengthen coordination with international partners to force Russia to fulfill its obligations.

"The presence and participation of the aggressor country in any institutions that today advocate, in particular, international law, is unacceptable," Groysman added.

Tags: #groysman #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:23 12.04.2019
Neither Zelensky, nor Poroshenko have asked for meeting with Putin

Neither Zelensky, nor Poroshenko have asked for meeting with Putin

10:29 12.04.2019
One KIA, 8 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, 8 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

16:06 11.04.2019
PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

14:23 11.04.2019
Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

11:08 11.04.2019
Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

14:27 10.04.2019
Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

17:25 09.04.2019
LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

16:02 09.04.2019
Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

10:05 09.04.2019
One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

One KIA, three WIA in Donbas over past 24 hours

14:00 05.04.2019
Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

Tymoshenko calls on Poroshenko and Zelensky not to discredit status of president in political struggle

Leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France agree to ensure security at elections in Donbas until March 2020

High-voltage cable of Ukrzaliznytsia ripped near Russian embassy in Kyiv, no one injured

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions in Donbas 14 times over past day, one soldier killed, two wounded – JFO HQ

LATEST

Batch of Hummer military vehicles comes to Odesa from U.S. – Defense Minister

SBU lifts ban on Austrian journalist Wehrschutz' entry to Ukraine

Poroshenko and Macron agree in near future to again raise issue of Sushchenko's release

Ukraine's partners hope reforms started five years ago will continue, won't be halted - MEP Brok

Tymoshenko calls on Poroshenko and Zelensky not to discredit status of president in political struggle

Leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France agree to ensure security at elections in Donbas until March 2020

High-voltage cable of Ukrzaliznytsia ripped near Russian embassy in Kyiv, no one injured

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces' positions in Donbas 14 times over past day, one soldier killed, two wounded – JFO HQ

Poroshenko plans to attend Sunday debate despite Zelensky's position

Poroshenko calls possible attempts to stop Ukraine's entry into NATO, EU unconstitutional

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD