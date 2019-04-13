High-voltage cable of Ukrzaliznytsia ripped near Russian embassy in Kyiv, no one injured

On Saturday morning, law enforcement officers received information about an explosion near the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, in Povitroflotsky Avenue.

It is established that there was a rip of the high-voltage cable, which belongs to the Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways.

"The police began checks and then received information from representatives of Kyivenergo that the high-voltage cable belonging to Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways had ripped," the Kyiv police communication department said.

As a result of the incident, no one was hurt, the pavement was damaged.

Currently, information about the terminal and overpass de-energization is being checked, and specialized services are involved in the process.