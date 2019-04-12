Kuchma sees Ukraine's future in parliamentary-presidential rule

The future of Ukraine is as a country governed by parliamentary-presidential rule, where parliament with the government will be responsible for everything that happens in the country, second president of independent Ukraine Leonid Kuchma has said.

"I don't quite understand why the Fundamental Law of Ukraine – the Constitution – is not being followed today. According to the Constitution, we have a parliamentary-presidential model. Do you probably remember our latest Maidan? One of the slogans was "Down with the 1996 Constitution," which Yanukovych returned to in an incomplete legal way. So, we went back to the parliamentary-presidential model. Why are we not following it? The future is the parliamentary-presidential model, according to which parliament and government are responsible for what happens in Ukraine. So, you see today: there is a parliament, but it's not there," Kuchma told reporters in Dnipro on Friday, answering a question about whether parliament will become more influential after the elections in Ukraine.

Commenting on the issue of the second round of the presidential election, Kuchma said that everyone should make a decision personally.

"We see what is happening in Ukraine today. We can objectively analyze the previous five years. And most importantly, we hope that tomorrow will be much better than today. I think that tomorrow will really be better. I am looking at the sociological [survey] results you are putting out today. Probably, that's the way things will turn out in the second round of the presidential election," he said.