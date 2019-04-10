Facts

16:21 10.04.2019

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's campaign staff is aware of the plans of his opponent in the second round of the election, actor and film and show producer Volodymyr Zelensky, to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"However surprising this may seem, I am aware that Zelensky is going to meet Macron," Oleh Medvedev, a spokesperson for Poroshenko's campaign, said at a news briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

France "has coordinated this issue with the Ukrainian side" via diplomatic channels, Medvedev said.

Poroshenko believes it would be helpful for Zelensky "to come down from the theatrical stage, leave showbiz and dive into the real world of politics, including at the international level, to start gaining at least some experience," Medvedev said.

