16:02 09.04.2019

Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the Cabinet of Ministers received a motion from President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to dismiss Maksym Stepanov from the post of head of the Odesa Regional State Administration and the government will consider it on April 10.

"The president's appeal has been received by the government today and the government will consider it tomorrow," he told reporters during a working visit to Dnipro on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, decrees according to which Poroshenko removed Stepanov from the post of head of the Odesa region's state administration and made Serhiy Parashchenko first deputy head of the Odesa region's state administration, acting head of the region's state administration, which are dated April 6, were posted on the Ukrainian president's website. However, Stepanov said on Monday at a briefing that he was refusing to leave his post as he considered the decree to be illegal.

