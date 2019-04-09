Zelensky's representatives discuss fight against corruption, e-government with Estonian ambassador, director of Estonian president office

Representatives of the team of candidate to the post of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, political advisor Dmytro Razumkov and Head of the election headquarters Ivan Bakanov on Monday met with Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Gert Antsu and Head of the Office of the President of Estonia Teet Reensalo.

"Among other things, they discussed the course of the electoral process in Ukraine, the development of international partnership, ways to combat corruption, and the concept of e-government proposed in the program of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky," the Zelensky team's press service reported.