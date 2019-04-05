Facts

14:59 05.04.2019

Law does not envisage Ukrainian language tests for presidential candidates - Ukraine's CEC

1 min read
Law does not envisage Ukrainian language tests for presidential candidates - Ukraine's CEC

The Ukrainian law on presidential elections does not require presidential candidates to have a "good" command of Ukrainian, but considers it an indispensable requirement for them to be able to speak the state language, Ukrainian Central Election Commission (CEC) Deputy Chairman Yevhen Radchenko has said.

"The law does not contain a requirement for candidates to have a 'good' command of Ukrainian. The Constitution envisages compulsory knowledge [of Ukrainian]," Radchenko told a briefing on Friday, responding to a question about how the level of presidential candidates' knowledge of the state language is tested.

No law envisages any tests or other procedures to determine whether a presidential candidate has a 'proper' or 'good' command of the state language, he said.

The documents that the candidates filed for their registration in the presidential election were in Ukrainian, which is the state language, and the CEC took that into account, Radchenko said.

Tags: #cec #law #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:05 05.04.2019
Planeta Kino to open first inclusive cinema in Ukraine in River Mall

Planeta Kino to open first inclusive cinema in Ukraine in River Mall

18:04 05.04.2019
No narcotic substances found in Zelensky's blood - scan copy of test results

No narcotic substances found in Zelensky's blood - scan copy of test results

15:42 05.04.2019
Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

14:00 05.04.2019
Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

12:35 05.04.2019
World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

12:15 05.04.2019
Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

11:30 05.04.2019
Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

11:02 05.04.2019
Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

10:27 05.04.2019
Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian border guard wounded amid shelling of Marynka checkpoint; JFO commander introduces "red" regime; checkpoint isn't working now

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

LATEST

Poroshenko campaign wants two rounds of debates, at NSC Olympiyskiy, UA:PBC on April 19

Medvedev: President Poroshenko expects Zelensky on Friday morning at Olympiyskiy stadium's aid station to give medical samples

Saakashvili has chances of regaining Ukrainian citizenship after April 21

Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

Presence of NATO ships in Odesa shows real NATO support in Ukraine in ensuring safety of navigation in region

Zelensky is front-running candidate in run-off – exit poll ordered for first round by 112.ua, NewsOne TV channels

Nova Poshta considers new draft bill on postal services to be balanced

Kyivstar connects 968 localities in all regions of Ukraine to 4G technology in Jan-March

Zelensky's team issues 'demands' to Poroshenko, including law on elections, work of NACP, HACC

Zelensky ready for debates, their format to be made known after second round announced

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD