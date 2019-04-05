Facts

14:00 05.04.2019

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Ukraine and NATO will carry out joint actions to strengthen the military presence in the Black Sea region, as well as monitor freedom of navigation through the Kerch Strait, regardless of the opinion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"NATO will not ask Russia what we can do together and what we should do in the Black Sea. We will just do it. No one will ask and say what is possible and what is not ... No one will ask for in order to observe from the sea, from the air and space, to strengthen the military presence or exercises," Klimkin said in Kyiv on Friday.

Klimkin said the NATO support would include a military presence, support for the coast guard and naval forces, as well as surveillance.

Tags: #nato #klimkin #black_sea #russia #ukraine
