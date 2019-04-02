Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

A tally of 98.3% of the ballots cast in Ukraine's March 31 presidential election gives 30.24% of the vote to Volodymyr Zelensky and 15.93% to incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

Batkivschyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has received 13.39% of the vote, Opposition Platform - For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko 11.66%, Civic Position party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko 6.93%, former Security Service chief Ihor Smeshko 6.03%, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko 5.47%, Opposition Bloc party candidate Oleksandr Vilkul 4.16%, and Svoboda party candidate Ruslan Koshulynsky 1.63%, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on its website.

The other candidates have received less than 1% of votes each. As many as 1.18% of the ballots have been found to be invalid.