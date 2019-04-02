Facts

09:24 02.04.2019

Zelensky at 30.23%, Poroshenko 15.92%, Tymoshenko 13.4% – CEC with 97.1% of protocols processed

1 min read
Zelensky at 30.23%, Poroshenko 15.92%, Tymoshenko 13.4% – CEC with 97.1% of protocols processed

Presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have received 30.23% and 15.92% of votes cast on March 31, respectively, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) with 97.1% of voting protocols processed.

According to the CEC website, 13.4% of voters cast ballots for Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko with 11.63%.

Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko received 6.93%, followed by ex-SBU State Security Service head Ihor Smeshko with 6.03%, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko with 5.48%, Opposition Bloc leader Oleksandr Vilkul with 4.17%, and Svoboda Party leader Ruslan Koshulynsky with 1.63%.

Other candidates had less than 1% of the vote.

Some 1.18% of ballots cast were ruled invalid.

Tags: #elections #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 02.04.2019
Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

13:54 02.04.2019
Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

13:53 02.04.2019
Zelensky's ability to make inroads into parliament to be critical in determining his effectiveness in governing – Goldman Sachs

Zelensky's ability to make inroads into parliament to be critical in determining his effectiveness in governing – Goldman Sachs

11:03 02.04.2019
Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

10:04 02.04.2019
G7 Ambassadors welcome OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on elections in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors welcome OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on elections in Ukraine

18:51 01.04.2019
Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

17:58 01.04.2019
Elections in Ukraine were free, competitive – OSCE mission

Elections in Ukraine were free, competitive – OSCE mission

16:35 01.04.2019
Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

16:13 01.04.2019
Zelensky suggests holding referendum before Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO – adviser

Zelensky suggests holding referendum before Ukraine's accession to EU, NATO – adviser

15:40 01.04.2019
Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

Ukraine's election competitive, with citizens' opportunity to choose - OSCE observers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

LATEST

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

Zelensky's team talks about discrepancies in CEC data, its own counting in number of regions

Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs grow by 14.2%, company opens investment account for accumulating funds

Zelensky campaign to pursue same tactics for 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine - adviser

U.S. envoy to NATO counts on Ukraine, Georgia joining alliance

Zelensky getting 30.41%, Poroshenko 16.12%, Tymoshenko 13.20% of vote - CEC, after processing ¾ of ballots

NATO members will review possibility of strengthening presence in Black Sea region – U.S. envoy

Ukraine's March 31 presidential election fair and just - CANADEM observation mission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD