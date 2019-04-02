Zelensky at 30.23%, Poroshenko 15.92%, Tymoshenko 13.4% – CEC with 97.1% of protocols processed

Presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have received 30.23% and 15.92% of votes cast on March 31, respectively, according to Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) with 97.1% of voting protocols processed.

According to the CEC website, 13.4% of voters cast ballots for Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko with 11.63%.

Civil Position Party leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko received 6.93%, followed by ex-SBU State Security Service head Ihor Smeshko with 6.03%, Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko with 5.48%, Opposition Bloc leader Oleksandr Vilkul with 4.17%, and Svoboda Party leader Ruslan Koshulynsky with 1.63%.

Other candidates had less than 1% of the vote.

Some 1.18% of ballots cast were ruled invalid.