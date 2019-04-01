Orthodox Church of Ukraine opens in Slovenia – Embassy

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) began its operations in Slovenia on Sunday, the Ukrainian embassy to this country reports, adding that the first Holy Liturgy took place in the church of Saint Urh.

