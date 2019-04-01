Facts

Orthodox Church of Ukraine opens in Slovenia – Embassy

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) began its operations in Slovenia on Sunday, the Ukrainian embassy to this country reports, adding that the first Holy Liturgy took place in the church of Saint Urh.

"The Orthodox Church of Ukraine began its operation in Slovenia on March 31. Ambassador Mykhailo Brodovych and his wife, embassy staff and representatives of the Ukrainian community in Slovenia visited the first Holy Liturgy of St. Basil the Great, which was served in the church of St. Ur h," the Ukrainian Embassy to Slovenia said on Twitter on Sunday.

