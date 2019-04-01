Poroshenko's income tops UAH 1.5 bln in 2018 – declaration

The income of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko topped UAH 1.527 billion in 2018, according to his statement posted in the unified register of declarations.

Poroshenko reported UAH 336,000 earned as his presidential salary, almost UAH 21 million of interest on his deposits in the International Investment Bank, and UAH 777,000 gained from sold real estate.

He also gained almost UAH 400 million in dividends from the private non-diversified corporate investment fund Prime Assets Capital, and over UAH 1.105 billion dividends from Rothschild Trust Schweiz AG.

Poroshenko earned some UAH 29 million as return on investment in government bonds issued by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.