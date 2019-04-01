PM Groysman about run-off: We got disappointed more than once, this should not happen again

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman says that the first round of the presidential election has demonstrated that it was democratic and no disappointment should be allowed at the second round.

"The first round of the presidential elections in Ukraine is over. We've shown the whole world, and most importantly ourselves, that Ukraine is a democratic country. Everyone had an opportunity to come and vote at the call of the heart and mind," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He noted that a high voter turnout is not just a number. "Ukrainians had a desire to come to the polls and cast their vote. Their understanding was that only together we could build the future," Groysman said.

Speaking about a run-off, he pointed out the importance of ensuring that the programs and plans of the candidates were realistic, and that "the choices we make will coincide with our desires and views." "We have got disappointed more than once, and this should not happen again," he said.

He added: "As prime minister, I said my main task before the first round was to ensure stability in the country. I will repeat it now: the main thing for me is to ensure stability during the election campaign and in future."