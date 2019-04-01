Zelensky leads with 30%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.7% as CEC processes 13.5% of voting protocols

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky leads with 30% of the vote, as the country's Central Election Commission has processed 13.5% of March 31 voting protocols.

Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko ranks second with 16.65% and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko is third with 13.49%.

Some 11.45% of Ukrainians voted for candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, while leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 6.83% and leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko scored 5.75%.

Ex-chief of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Ihor Smeshko had 5.40%, candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul had 4.23%, and 1.64% voted for member of the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.64% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.51%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.22%.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.17% of ballots were declared invalid.