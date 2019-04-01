Tymoshenko's HQ has information from almost 64% of voting protocols, claims their candidate ranks second

Presidential candidate, Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko's headquarters has received information from the parallel counting of votes based on 63.51% of the processed voting protocols.

"We have processed 63.51% of the protocols. And as a result we have the following results: Zelensky has 28.1%, Tymoshenko 16.1%, Poroshenko 15.2%," spokesman for the headquarters, MP Serhiy Sobolev said at a press conference early on Monday, April 1.

According to him, the processing of protocols has slowed down significantly, and the transfer of data has actually been suspended.

The Central Election Commission has not published final data on the voter turnout for long, which, Sobolev says, is a sign of voter turnout data manipulation.

Tymoshenko's team is currently engaged in the parallel counting of votes in the March 31 presidential election.