19:58 31.03.2019

Tymoshenko, Zelensky teams holding talks to unite in second round of presidential election – MP Nayyem

Ukraine's MP (not a member of any parliamentary faction) Mustafa Nayyem has said that teams of candidates to the President of Ukraine of showman Volodymyr Zelensky and leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko are holding talks to unite efforts in the second round of presidential election.

"It has been confirmed that the teams of Yulia Tymoshenko and Vladimir Volodymyr are negotiating to unite efforts in the second round of presidential election. According to one version, the leader of Batkivschyna is ready to support Zelensky in exchange for signing a memorandum on creating a parliamentary coalition, the main task of which will be a change in legislation and the introduction of a two-round system of parliamentary elections," Nayyem wrote in his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to him, if this model is used, the elections are held exclusively on a proportional basis in two rounds. The party that wins, gets 51% of the seats in the parliament, makes the majority and forms the Cabinet of Ministers.

"If these agreements are reached, it would actually mean that Zelensky will announce Tymoshenko his Prime Minister. We do not know at what stage the negotiations are and whether the leader of the presidential race will agree to such support, but it is already clear that this alliance will become a big problem for Petro Poroshenko and will severely knock down the image of 'non-systemic candidate' and agent of new forces' Zelensky," the people's deputy wrote.

