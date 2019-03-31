One polling station remains closed in Izmail – CEC

In Ukraine, all polling stations are opened on the Election Day of Ukraine, except for one in the town of Izmail, Odesa region, said the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Tetiana Slipachuk.

"Almost all district commissions are working in the territory of our state, with the exception of three ones. The issues are being solved," Slipachuk said at a CEC briefing on Sunday.

However, later she clarified that at that moment the only polling station in Odessa region was not working, and the issue on the other two ones had already been resolved, including the polling station in Kyiv region.