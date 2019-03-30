Facts

17:55 30.03.2019

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

2 min read
EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

The European Union expects all 23 Crimean Tatars detained under a ruling of a court in the Crimean peninsula illegally annexed by Russia to be released without delay to ensure that human rights can be exercised by all in the peninsula, according to a statement of by the spokesperson of the European Union External Action Service spread on Saturday in Brussels.

A court in the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed from Ukraine by Russia, has ruled that all 23 Crimean Tatars detained on 27 March and 28 March will be held in pre-trial detention until 15 May. They are accused of belonging to the organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.

The spokesperson said that "the European Union does not recognise the enforcement of Russian legislation in Crimea and Sevastopol and expects all illegally detained Ukrainians to be released without delay."

"Such acts corroborate the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which states that "Crimean Tatars continue to be disproportionately affected by police raids and prosecuted under terrorism and extremism-related offences in proceedings falling short of human rights standards." The European Union expects the Russian Federation to end these practices and to take all necessary steps to ensure that human rights and fundamental freedoms can be exercised by all in Crimea, without discrimination on any grounds," the spokesperson said.

Tags: #crimea #eu #russia #ukraine #tatars
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:17 30.03.2019
Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

16:59 30.03.2019
Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

Ukrainians complain to human rights commissioner about dissemination of election campaigning materials 'on day of silence'

16:28 30.03.2019
Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

14:33 30.03.2019
SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

14:22 30.03.2019
ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

ICRC sends 82 tonnes of animal feed to temporarily occupied Donbas

11:58 30.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

11:07 30.03.2019
Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

Today is pre-election silence in Ukraine

18:53 29.03.2019
Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

16:09 29.03.2019
Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

15:45 29.03.2019
U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian police receive 159 reports of election law violations so far on 'silence day' – Interior ministry

SBU reveals weapon supply channel by Russia to UN arms embargo countries

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

LATEST

Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

If the Ukraine’s prime minister Groysman will stand in the next parliamentary election , a few ministers from the Cabinet of Ministers can join his political party

SBU stops activities of extremist group managed from Russia to destabilize situation in Ukraine

Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat experience even surpasses armies of NATO countries in some issues – Nayev

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD