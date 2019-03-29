Facts

13:17 29.03.2019

SBU stops activities of extremist group managed from Russia to destabilize situation in Ukraine

2 min read
SBU stops activities of extremist group managed from Russia to destabilize situation in Ukraine

Ukraine's SBU State Security has stopped the activities of an extremist association controlled from Russia. The group planned to take advantage of the increased political activity of the population during the electoral process to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine.

"SBU employees found that the group was coordinated by U.S. citizen Rustam Tashbaev, a native of Russia, a former cadet of the Kaliningrad Higher Naval School, who in 2015 was expelled from Ukraine for subversive activities. On the instructions of Russian special services, the participants of the association were to create their own military formations, called the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (deployed abroad) and the "Ukrainian National Army" (UNA - deployed in Ukraine)," the SBU's press center said on Friday.

The SBU said UNA was headed by a citizen of Ukraine Y. Zabolotny, who was repeatedly detained by the National Police for illegal possession of weapons and robbery and brought to criminal responsibility for appeals to overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine.

"It has been established that for a long time Zabolotny conducted negotiations on obtaining financial assistance for carrying out extremist activities with M. Dulsky, a well-known agent of the Russian special services," the SBU said, adding that during martial law in Ukraine, the UNA leaders collected information on the locations and routes of movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in order to commit sabotage and disrupt mobilization.

Russia's involvement in UNA was confirmed by results of participants of this extremist organization in Odesa. Two suspects are citizens of Russia and the unrecognized Transdniestria People's Republic. The third is a citizen of Ukraine - a native of Transdniestria. A thousand copies of newspapers calling for people to join UNA were discovered," the SBU said.

During 16 searches, firearms and edged weapons, improvised explosive devices and grenades, explosives, military equipment, communications equipment and internal documents about the illegal military formation and relating to its illegal activities were also found and seized, the SBU said.

"All attempts to foment unrest in Ukraine, including under the guise of patriotic slogans, are doomed to defeat. The SBU will fulfill its task of ensuring the security of our citizens during the election of the President of Ukraine," SBU Chief Vasyl Hrytsak said on Friday.

The SBU said weapons, including guns and knives, ammunition were found at Zabolotny's residence, along with flags and other paraphernalia.

Tags: #extremist_group #russia #ukraine #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 29.03.2019
Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

Naftogaz to raise funds from intl fiscal organizations to pump gas into UGS

16:09 29.03.2019
Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

Nord Stream 2 won't be launched from Jan 1, 2020

15:45 29.03.2019
U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

U.S. will never lift anti-Russian sanctions – Medvedev

15:01 29.03.2019
Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

Ukraine-EU Summit to be held in Ukraine July 8

13:04 29.03.2019
JKX sees $15.3 mln in net profit in 2018

JKX sees $15.3 mln in net profit in 2018

11:58 29.03.2019
Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

11:39 29.03.2019
Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

11:33 29.03.2019
Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

10:32 29.03.2019
Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

10:05 29.03.2019
UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

LATEST

If the Ukraine’s prime minister Groysman will stand in the next parliamentary election , a few ministers from the Cabinet of Ministers can join his political party

Lukashenko describes EU as pillar of global stability

Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat experience even surpasses armies of NATO countries in some issues – Nayev

Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

Kolomoisky included in Myrotvorets database

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD