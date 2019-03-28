Poroshenko signs revised law on transplantation

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding transplantation of anatomical materials to a person (bill No. 9461-d), adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on February 28, 2019 and giving the opportunity to unblock transplantation that was suspended from January 1, 2019.

According to the website of the parliament, the document with the signature of the president was returned to parliament on March 28.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 9461-d on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding transplantation, which provides for the postponement of the introduction of the new law on transplantation until January 1, 2020, allowing to extend until December 31, 2019 the law which was valid earlier. Thus, the parliament unblocked transplantation suspended due to the unavailability of state registers.