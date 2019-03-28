Kolomoisky included in Myrotvorets database

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky is included in the list of the Myrotvorets website (Peacekeeper) (in the Purgatory base).

The reason for the appearance of Kolomoisky's profile in this project is the following: "Violation of the legislation of Ukraine on citizenship by obtaining citizenship of other countries. Conscious participation in the destabilization of public and political life in Ukraine. Manipulation of socially important information. Organization of the distribution of deliberately unreliable information on the TV channel under his control."

The profile of a businessman contains information that he is an oligarch, a billionaire businessman, the founder of the industrial and financial group Privat, controls the largest media group in Ukraine, 1+1 media.

It is noted that he has got the citizenship of Israel and Cyprus since 1995.

Kolomoisky's biography from open sources is also given.

In early March, he was interviewed by BBC Newsnight in Israel.

Myrotvorets was established in 2014 as an NGO for studying essential elements of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, peace, the safety of mankind, and international law and order.