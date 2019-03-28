SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating a whole range of criminal proceedings involving more than 30 deputies of Ukraine, one of the cases concerns the misuse of budgetary funds, Roman Truba, the director of the SBI has said.

"We have a significant number of criminal proceedings in which we call and we will call deputies ... More than 30 deputies are participants, whom we will interrogate and give their actions a legal assessment," the director of the Bureau said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Answering the clarifying question in exactly which criminal cases the parliamentarians are involved, Truba noted: "This is not one criminal case, we are talking about several criminal cases. We have reason to say that, perhaps, deputies are related to inappropriate use of state funds. And it is precisely this criminal proceeding where there is the largest number of deputies who will be summoned, and we have questions for them: why was a mechanism like that they developed when using budget funds."

According to him, some of the deputies have already been questioned. "We continue to call them for questioning, the deputies come to us every week and give testimony," said Truba.

At the same time, he did not specify in which sphere, perhaps, there was an inappropriate use of public funds, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

Also, according to Truba, experts have not yet calculated the amount of possible damage. "I don't want premature accusations and suspicions," the director of the SBI added.