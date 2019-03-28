Facts

15:44 28.03.2019

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

2 min read
SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating a whole range of criminal proceedings involving more than 30 deputies of Ukraine, one of the cases concerns the misuse of budgetary funds, Roman Truba, the director of the SBI has said.

"We have a significant number of criminal proceedings in which we call and we will call deputies ... More than 30 deputies are participants, whom we will interrogate and give their actions a legal assessment," the director of the Bureau said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Answering the clarifying question in exactly which criminal cases the parliamentarians are involved, Truba noted: "This is not one criminal case, we are talking about several criminal cases. We have reason to say that, perhaps, deputies are related to inappropriate use of state funds. And it is precisely this criminal proceeding where there is the largest number of deputies who will be summoned, and we have questions for them: why was a mechanism like that they developed when using budget funds."

According to him, some of the deputies have already been questioned. "We continue to call them for questioning, the deputies come to us every week and give testimony," said Truba.

At the same time, he did not specify in which sphere, perhaps, there was an inappropriate use of public funds, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

Also, according to Truba, experts have not yet calculated the amount of possible damage. "I don't want premature accusations and suspicions," the director of the SBI added.

Tags: #deputies #sbi #truba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 28.03.2019
SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

15:34 28.03.2019
SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

11:08 14.03.2019
Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

Administrative court suspends hearing SBI director Truba appointment case until lustration case settled

14:53 27.02.2019
State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

12:17 23.11.2018
SBI to officially commence work on Nov 27

SBI to officially commence work on Nov 27

18:26 20.08.2018
Over 50 winners of competition for posts of heads of units, deputies in seven SBI territorial directorates determined

Over 50 winners of competition for posts of heads of units, deputies in seven SBI territorial directorates determined

11:01 03.08.2018
Cases not to be transferred from Prosecutor General's Office to SBI - Truba

Cases not to be transferred from Prosecutor General's Office to SBI - Truba

12:07 19.07.2018
EU comments on several candidates for SBI, Truba promises to check competition winners

EU comments on several candidates for SBI, Truba promises to check competition winners

09:42 14.07.2018
Truba says State Bureau of Investigations will start operating in Sept

Truba says State Bureau of Investigations will start operating in Sept

12:45 03.04.2018
French MPs to visit Kramatorsk on Wednesday – Tuka

French MPs to visit Kramatorsk on Wednesday – Tuka

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

LATEST

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

ICRC sends over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Giving up Minsk process, Normandy format will let Putin avoid fulfilling commitments – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Crimean issue will remain priority after presidential election

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD