12:08 23.03.2019

Polish MFA calls on Russia to release Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb, other political prisoners

The Foreign Ministry of Poland is concerned about the decision of the Russian court on sentencing Ukrainian political prisoner Pavlo Hryb to six years of imprisonment and is calling on the Russian Federation to release him immediately, the press service of the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

"We strongly demand the release of both Pavlo Hryb and all other Ukrainians who have been illegally detained by Russia, and to provide persons in need of help with proper medical care and contact with their families by that time. We also call to provide Ukrainian consular services to these people," it says.

