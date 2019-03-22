Facts

17:32 22.03.2019

Medvedchuk meets with Medvedev, refuses to comment on possible meeting with Putin

Medvedchuk meets with Medvedev, refuses to comment on possible meeting with Putin

A Ukrainian politician, Viktor Medvedchuk, who met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday, has declined to say whether he was planning a similar meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Friday Medvedev met with Medvedchuk and another Ukrainian, a presidential candidate and the Opposition Platform - For Life leader Yury Boiko, to discuss natural gas cooperation.

"All the meetings we are planning and will have, both Ukrainian and Russian media will find out about them right away," Medvedchuk told reporters when asked whether the Ukrainian representatives were planning to meet with Putin.

