Facts

14:06 21.03.2019

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

1 min read
Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

Moscow's statements threatening to target NATO member states if U.S. missiles prohibited by the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty are deployed there are unacceptable, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Russian statements threatening to target Allies are unacceptable and counterproductive," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Interfax.

"The 9M729 (NATO reporting name SSC-8) missile system developed and deployed by Russia violates the INF Treaty, and poses a significant risk to our security," he said.

"These missiles are mobile and hard to detect. They can reach European cities with little warning, carrying conventional or nuclear warheads, and they lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Stoltenberg said.

"The United States and other Allies have engaged with Russia about this missile system for several years," he said.

"Unfortunately, Russia has not shown any willingness to return to compliance. That is why the United States, with the full support of all NATO Allies, has announced its intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty," he said.

"This will take several months, so Russia still has a chance to come back into compliance. We call on Russia to take this opportunity," he said.

The full text of the interview will appear at www.interfax.com.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg #russia #missile
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

10:21 21.03.2019
Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

09:38 21.03.2019
Kyiv imposes sanctions on State Duma Speaker Volodin

Kyiv imposes sanctions on State Duma Speaker Volodin

14:33 18.03.2019
NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

12:58 18.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

12:24 18.03.2019
Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

12:20 18.03.2019
SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

11:11 18.03.2019
EU makes statement in connection with 5th anniversary of Crimea's illegal annexation by Russia

EU makes statement in connection with 5th anniversary of Crimea's illegal annexation by Russia

14:34 15.03.2019
Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

12:55 15.03.2019
EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

LATEST

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD