Facts

10:25 21.03.2019

Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

2 min read
Lutsenko says U.S. ambassador to Ukraine gave him list of persons who should not be investigated

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko in an interview with the Washington, D.C.-based The Hill publication said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave him a list of persons who should not be investigated. However, Lutsenko said he considered it inadmissible to comply with the suggestion.

On Thursday morning Lutsenko's Spokeswoman Larysa Sarhan on Facebook released four fragments from Lutsenko's interview and confirmed to the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency that Lutsenko indeed gave an interview to the Hill and in one episode he talked about such a list.

"Unfortunately, from the first meeting with the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv, [Yovanovitch] gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute," Lutsenko, who took his post in 2016, told Hill.TV last week," The Hill quoted Lutsenko as saying.

"My response of that is it is inadmissible. Nobody in this country, neither our president nor our parliament nor our ambassador, will stop me from prosecuting whether there is a crime," Lutsenko said, according to The Hill.

The Hill writes that the U.S. Department of State called Lutsenko's claim of receiving a do not prosecute list, "an outright fabrication."

The Hill said the U.S. Department of State currently does not fund programs at Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and that Lutsenko said "the situation was actually rather strange" involving U.S. government technical assistance worth $4 million, which was allocated by the Americans but never received.

There have been no official statements about which names could have been in the list given to Lutsenko by Yovanovitch, and Interfax-Ukraine has not received it. An informed source told the agency that maybe persons loyal to the U.S. embassy in Ukraine were included in it.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #lutsenko #yovanovitch
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

U.S. Embassy closely monitoring developments surrounding PrivatBank

16:39 21.03.2019
Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

Avakov, Ambassador Yovanovitch discuss ways to prevent provocations at polling stations on Election Day

16:39 21.03.2019
Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

15:35 21.03.2019
PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

14:55 21.03.2019
Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

Uber launches Uber Green service in Kyiv offering rides in electric cars

14:53 21.03.2019
Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

12:57 21.03.2019
Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

Parliament's human rights committee develops bill on legalizing medical cannabis

12:36 21.03.2019
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

11:35 21.03.2019
SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

SkyUp airline to launch four new flights from Kharkiv, one from Zaporizhia

11:29 21.03.2019
Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Poroshenko should either receive confirmation of Lutsenko's statement about Yovanovitch's list or sack Lutsenko – Syroyid

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko's decree on application of expanded list of sanctions against legal entities, individuals enter into force

PGO Chief Lutsenko's allegations regarding Ambassador Yovanovitch untrue, attempt to smear her reputation – Representative of U.S. State Dept.

Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denies PGO head Lutsenko's claim that Yovanovitch gave him do-not-prosecute list

LATEST

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

Russia's threats to target NATO member states are unacceptable

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Kyiv imposes sanctions on State Duma Speaker Volodin

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

Ukraine takes 60 convicts from ORLO – Denisova

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

BPP says Tymoshenko's lobbyists tried to wreck Lazarenko's settlement in U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD