18:18 19.03.2019

Law enforcement agencies of ARC declare 28 members of 'Self-defense of Crimea' wanted

Law enforcement agencies of ARC declare 28 members of 'Self-defense of Crimea' wanted

Since the beginning of 2019, law enforcement agencies have announced the search for 28 members of the illegally created armed group "Self-defense of Crimea."

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, since the beginning of 2019, some 28 people who were members of the illegal armed unit "Self-Defense of Crimea" were declared wanted and committed crimes during the occupation of the peninsula," the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea informed on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It is noted that since 2018, a total of 165 representatives have been declared wanted, including the leadership of the said illegal armed group. Full personal data was established with regard to 1,400 people.

Tags: #crimea
