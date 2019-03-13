Facts

13:43 13.03.2019

Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko by his decree dismissed Vladyslav Kosynsky from the post of head of the Directorate of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service in Sumy region.

"To dismiss Kosynsky Vladyslav Volodymyrovych from the post of the head of the Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region," reads the text of decree No. 72/2019 published on the website of the Ukrainian head of state on Wednesday afternoon.

Kosynsky was appointed to this post in 2017.

Tags: #sumy_region #poroshenko #sbu
