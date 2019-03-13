Facts

10:59 13.03.2019

Eight persons to be added to existing sanctions list of EU's 'Azov sanctions' – source in EU Council

2 min read
Eight persons to be added to existing sanctions list of EU's 'Azov sanctions' – source in EU Council

 The eight persons, sanctioned by the European Union because of armed aggression against Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait, will be added to the existing list of individuals sanctioned by the EU in March 2014 for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

There is no separate new package of sanctions, a source in the EU Council told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Monday.

"The list of persons will be added to the already existing list of persons who undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The decision will be made before the end of this week," the agency's source said.

According to the information available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the following names are shown in the "list of eight:" Stankevich, Shein, Basov, Salyaev, Shipitsin, Shatokhin, Romashkin, Shcherbakov. However, it is difficult to establish exactly who these people are.

Sanctions for them, as well as for all who appear in this list, will be introduced in the form of a ban on entry and freezing of assets. As of today, there are 153 people and 40 companies in the list. The package of EU sanctions must be extended every six months.

As previously reported, on March 6, 2019, the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU (COREPER) decided to impose sanctions for an act of armed aggression against Ukrainian sailors and ships in the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait area.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, commenting on this decision, wrote on his Facebook page: "I welcome the decision of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU to launch a new Azov package of sanctions against Russia for an open and brazen act of armed aggression against Ukrainian sailors and ships in the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait."

Tags: #sea_of_azov #sanctions_russia #sailors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:51 13.03.2019
OHCHR calls Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia POWs, urges Moscow to provide them with medical assistance, access to lawyers

OHCHR calls Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia POWs, urges Moscow to provide them with medical assistance, access to lawyers

11:19 11.03.2019
Poroshenko expects Russia to release Ukrainian sailors after Ukrainian election

Poroshenko expects Russia to release Ukrainian sailors after Ukrainian election

14:51 09.03.2019
Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

13:08 06.03.2019
Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

12:31 06.03.2019
EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

16:11 04.03.2019
Lawyers of captive Ukrainian sailors preparing paperwork for individual complaints to ECHR – Polozov

Lawyers of captive Ukrainian sailors preparing paperwork for individual complaints to ECHR – Polozov

16:01 28.02.2019
Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

13:55 28.02.2019
More than 150 Ukrainian sailors under arrest in Italy, 186 in Greece – Foreign ministry

More than 150 Ukrainian sailors under arrest in Italy, 186 in Greece – Foreign ministry

13:36 28.02.2019
Health of Ukrainian POWs satisfactory, no complaints about prison conditions – Ukraine's foreign ministry

Health of Ukrainian POWs satisfactory, no complaints about prison conditions – Ukraine's foreign ministry

13:00 28.02.2019
Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament recommends appointment of EU Special Representative for Ukraine

Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

ENEMO says conditions exist for holding democratic elections in Ukraine, despite violations

Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

OHCHR calls Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia POWs, urges Moscow to provide them with medical assistance, access to lawyers

LATEST

European Parliament recommends appointment of EU Special Representative for Ukraine

Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

ENEMO says conditions exist for holding democratic elections in Ukraine, despite violations

Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

Ukraine's Constitutional Court refuses to consider legality of Rada decision to support autocephaly tomos

U.S. House of Reps approves law prohibiting Washington from recognizing Crimea as Russian

U.S. draft defense budget involves $250 mln to strengthen Ukraine's security and defense – Embassy

SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD