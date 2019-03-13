Eight persons to be added to existing sanctions list of EU's 'Azov sanctions' – source in EU Council

The eight persons, sanctioned by the European Union because of armed aggression against Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait, will be added to the existing list of individuals sanctioned by the EU in March 2014 for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

There is no separate new package of sanctions, a source in the EU Council told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Monday.

"The list of persons will be added to the already existing list of persons who undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The decision will be made before the end of this week," the agency's source said.

According to the information available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the following names are shown in the "list of eight:" Stankevich, Shein, Basov, Salyaev, Shipitsin, Shatokhin, Romashkin, Shcherbakov. However, it is difficult to establish exactly who these people are.

Sanctions for them, as well as for all who appear in this list, will be introduced in the form of a ban on entry and freezing of assets. As of today, there are 153 people and 40 companies in the list. The package of EU sanctions must be extended every six months.

As previously reported, on March 6, 2019, the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU (COREPER) decided to impose sanctions for an act of armed aggression against Ukrainian sailors and ships in the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait area.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, commenting on this decision, wrote on his Facebook page: "I welcome the decision of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU to launch a new Azov package of sanctions against Russia for an open and brazen act of armed aggression against Ukrainian sailors and ships in the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait."