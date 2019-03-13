Facts

10:04 13.03.2019

U.S. draft defense budget involves $250 mln to strengthen Ukraine's security and defense – Embassy

1 min read
The draft defense budget of the United States for 2020 may assign $250 million for Ukraine to strengthen the security and defense of the country, the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.S. said.

"The official draft of the U.S. defense budget for 2020 envisages the provision of $250 million to Ukraine for the purpose of enhancing security and defense within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," the Embassy said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

According to the document, these funds are planned to be sent "in support of the Armed Forces and the national security forces of Ukraine and to replace any weapons and defense goods that have already been provided to Ukraine by the United States."

The embassy stressed that, compared with the budget request for 2019, the proposed amount of assistance to Ukraine has been increased by $50 million.

It is noted that the budget request should be discussed in the U.S. Congress, where changes and annexes can be made, so the real amounts of assistance to Ukraine will be known after the completion of the entire document passage process.

Tags: #usa #budget #ukraine #defense
Interfax-Ukraine
