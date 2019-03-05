Facts

09:31 05.03.2019

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has visited Tashlytska hydroelectric pumped storage power plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region, where during communication with the plant management and its employees assured them that the construction of additional power generating units is the priority for the state.

According to the presidential press service, Poroshenko stressed that "the state determines the construction of additional power generating units, including those at Tashlytska hydroelectric pumped storage power plant and Dnistrovska hydroelectric power plant, as priorities." According to him, "this will allow increasing the share of nuclear energy and making Ukraine's economy more competitive."

The head of state noted the important work of the enterprise.

"Actually, I think that the role that nuclear power is now playing, especially in the last four or five years, when we increased the share of nuclear power in the balance of energy consumption and power generation to 60-61%, this means a huge contribution of the nuclear sector to the state's energy security and diversification of energy supply," Poroshenko said.

"The fact that we survived without Russian gas is a significant contribution of the nuclear sector," the president stressed.

