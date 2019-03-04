Facts

16:11 04.03.2019

Lawyers of captive Ukrainian sailors preparing paperwork for individual complaints to ECHR – Polozov

1 min read

 A team of lawyers for Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) sailors are completing the first package of documents necessary for submitting individual complaints to international institutions, head of the lawyer group Nikolai Polozov has said.

"Our team now is filling out the first package of documents necessary for filing individual complaints to international institutions, including the European Court of Human Rights. These documents will be transferred to the team of Ukrainian lawyers who are working on this," he said on Facebook on Monday.

Polozov said the POW sailors are receiving parcels in accordance with their needs.

