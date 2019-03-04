EU extends sanctions to Yanukovych, his 11 cronies for a year, with one excluded from the list

The European Union has extended the sanctions for another year (until March 6, 2020) in the form of freezing the assets of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his eleven cronies. One has been excluded from the list, but his name has not been officially announced yet.

The decision was made at the EU Council meeting without discussion in Brussels on Monday.

The decision will be published in the Official Journal of the EU on Tuesday, where the name of the person in relation to whom the EU decided not to renew the sanctions will be indicated. Earlier, the media reported that the former head of the presidential administration Andriy Kliuyev, who impeached the EU judgment in court, could be excluded from the existing list.

As reported, the term of sanctions for persons from the so-called "Ukrainian list" expires on March 6. Sanctions were imposed in March 2014 against 22 individuals suspected of embezzling public funds. The EU extends these sanctions for a year. The last time restrictive measures were extended in March 2017.

According to the Official Journal of the EU, there were 13 people in the last list, as some were excluded for various reasons, for instance, due to death or in connection with appealing the decision of the EU Council in the EU Court of Justice.