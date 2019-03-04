Facts

11:09 04.03.2019

One Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours


One Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

 Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukraine Joint Forces' positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On March 3, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire nine times, using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements 10 times and launching 100 mines of various calibers ... As a result of the attacks, one soldier was wounded," the headquarters said on Facebook on Monday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Sever (North), Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from 82mm and 120mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms to attack the Ukrainian defenders of Hnutove, Vodiane, Popasna, Novozvanivka, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Khutir Vilny, Novoluhanske, Lobacheve, and Krymske.

According to intelligence reports, two enemy troops were killed in action and another one was wounded. Also, one UAV of the Orlan 10 type of illegal armed forces was shot down.

"Since Monday midnight, Russian-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions twice near the villages of Lebedynske and Vodiane, using 120mm mortars in the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East). No casualties have been reported," the report said.

