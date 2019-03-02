Facts

16:54 02.03.2019

Poroshenko signs law on granting Kuyalnik state of resort of state importance

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a law granting the natural areas of Kuyalnik Estuary in Odesa region the status of a resort of national importance.

"Despite the fact that the presidential administration received a certain number of objections, comments, proposals for a veto, I think it will be a very good sign that we are launching the law of Ukraine on declaring the natural territories of Kuyalnik Estuary of Odesa region a resort of national importance," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council of Odesa region.

As reported, on December 5, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada recognized the natural areas of Kuyalnik Estuary as a resort of national importance (bill No. 8502).

