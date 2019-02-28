Facts

17:10 28.02.2019

Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

3 min read
Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that "neither surnames, nor posts" will save anyone and the guilty will be brought to justice if the facts of guilt are proved.

The president commented on the latest developments concerning Ukroboronprom during a regional trip, the presidential press service reported.

"The army is the greatest value of Ukraine. The army was created by the efforts of millions of Ukrainians who were giving away the last things they have. The army is the pride of Ukraine. As Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I will defend the army," he said.

"If the facts are confirmed, neither surnames, nor posts will save anyone. I have signed the decree on suspension and initiation of proceedings," Poroshenko emphasized.

According to him, the investigation into this information is conducted by the Prosecutor General's Office, NABU (National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office).

"Now, according to the results of the program, another criminal case has been initiated. I emphasize that upon completion of the investigation, the guilty will be brought to justice, if the facts are confirmed," the president said.

As earlier reported, Ihor Hladkovsky, together with two accomplices, through fictitious firms, reportedly delivered contraband Russian spare parts or parts from Ukrainian military units to Ukrainian defense enterprises at prices inflated two to four times higher than the purchase price, journalists from the Kyiv-based Bihus.info said.

In a video uploaded to the Internet on February 25, investigative journalists from Nashi Groshi said during 2018 they received an anonymous letter with an electronic archive of correspondence between participants in the deals. The journalists checked the information and concluded the leaked information was genuine.

The journalists said the amount of embezzled funds totals at least UAH 250 million, perhaps double that amount.

The investigative journalists say that Oleh Hladkovsky, who formerly was a business partner of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, the ex-head of Ukrspecexport and head of Ukroboronprom Palvo Bukyn, as well as directors and other officials of the state-owned defense concern were involved.

The investigation says the suspect deals was organized using three main fictitious firms, and that one of them included the Kuznya on Rybalsky Shipbuilding Plant, which was then owned by Poroshenko.

President Poroshenko instructed law enforcement agencies to urgently verify the information made public by the Nashi Groshi program.

On February 27, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) informed that the detectives of the Bureau had entered the information in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and started a pretrial investigation on the grounds of misappropriation, waste of property or seizing it by abusing their official position based on the analysis of information set out in the journalistic investigation of corruption in the defense sector.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 28.02.2019
Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

12:39 28.02.2019
Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

17:50 27.02.2019
Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

17:15 27.02.2019
Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

16:52 27.02.2019
New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

16:49 26.02.2019
Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

11:52 26.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

09:48 26.02.2019
Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

14:45 25.02.2019
Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

15:12 23.02.2019
Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

AD

HOT NEWS

Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Criminal Code article on illegal enrichment was taken without pressure and threats – court head

Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

LATEST

Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Criminal Code article on illegal enrichment was taken without pressure and threats – court head

NABU on Constitution Court's decision: Cases on illicit enrichment will be closed, resumption of investigations impossible

More than 150 Ukrainian sailors under arrest in Italy, 186 in Greece – Foreign ministry

Health of Ukrainian POWs satisfactory, no complaints about prison conditions – Ukraine's foreign ministry

Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

Law banning Russian citizens from being observers at elections in Ukraine enters into force

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

It is necessary to grant autonomy to Crimean Tatars already now - MEP Harms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD