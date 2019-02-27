Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he will table a new bill in parliament on the punishment of officials for illicit enrichment after the publication the Constitutional Court publishes its decision recognizing the respective article in the Criminal Code on "illicit enrichment" unconstitutional.

"I want to reassure everyone and say that as soon as the decision is made public, as soon as we familiarize ourselves with it, I will immediately instruct urgently, taking into account the opinion of the Constitutional Court, to prepare and submit to the Verkhovna Rada (I will define it as urgent) the draft law on the punishment of officials for illegal enrichment," he said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council in Zaporizhia region on Wednesday.