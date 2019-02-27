Facts

State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning on Thursday on voters bribing case – Lutsenko

On Thursday, February 28, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) summons MP from the Batkivschyna faction Valeriy Dubil for questioning on the case of bribing voters, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said.

"I can confirm that the State Bureau of Investigations summons MP Dubil for questioning tomorrow. He, of course, is not deprived of parliamentary immunity and can only come to the interrogation on his own will," the prosecutor general said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

