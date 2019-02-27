U.S. to support Ukraine regardless of election results – Volker

Kurt Volker, the Special Envoy of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Negotiations, states that the U.S. will support Ukraine regardless of the election results.

He said during an international forum in Kyiv on Wednesday that the U.S. is our partner in the reforms, which we define and conduct, and that we will stand together during and after the elections, regardless of the election results.

He stressed the need for holding open and democratic elections in Ukraine, both presidential and parliamentary.

Among other things, the special envoy of the United States said that in recent years, many efforts had been made in Ukraine to fight corruption and "now is not the time to weaken them."

Volker stressed the importance of continuing reforms in all areas, including the establishment of integrity, so that citizens and businesses trust the courts and government agencies in general.