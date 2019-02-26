Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

The Kyvsky District Court of Kharkiv has found Olena Zaitseva and Hennadiy Dronov guilty of a traffic accident that occurred in the city center in October 2017 and killed six people, and sentenced them both to 10 years' imprisonment with the deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years.

"To find guilty Dronov Hennadiy Oleksiyovych of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentence him to 10 years imprisonment and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years. To find guilty Zaitseva Olena Olehovna of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentence her to 10 years imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years," the verdict announced by Judge Viktor Popras on Tuesday says.