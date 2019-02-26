Facts

16:52 26.02.2019

Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

1 min read
Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

The Kyvsky District Court of Kharkiv has found Olena Zaitseva and Hennadiy Dronov guilty of a traffic accident that occurred in the city center in October 2017 and killed six people, and sentenced them both to 10 years' imprisonment with the deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years.

"To find guilty Dronov Hennadiy Oleksiyovych of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentence him to 10 years imprisonment and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years. To find guilty Zaitseva Olena Olehovna of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentence her to 10 years imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for three years," the verdict announced by Judge Viktor Popras on Tuesday says.

Tags: #traffic_accident #court #dronov #zaitseva
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 22.02.2019
Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

16:11 22.02.2019
Yanukovych's lawyers appeal against treason verdict by Kyiv's Obolonsky court

Yanukovych's lawyers appeal against treason verdict by Kyiv's Obolonsky court

15:42 18.02.2019
State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

11:18 18.02.2019
Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

16:36 15.02.2019
Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

15:54 15.02.2019
Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

10:48 15.02.2019
Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

17:57 14.02.2019
Court overturns measures on Suprun case

Court overturns measures on Suprun case

13:33 12.02.2019
Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

18:18 11.02.2019
Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

LATEST

Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD