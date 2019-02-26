Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that the Central Election Commission (CEC) was subjected to DDoS attacks by the Russian Federation on February 24 and February 25.

"The National Security Council has developed protection mechanisms together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Police Department for cyber defense of the Central Election Commission and our American partners, because cyberattacks from the Russian Federation took place yesterday and the day before yesterday," said Poroshenko during a meeting with IT representatives in Kyiv on Tuesday.