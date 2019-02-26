Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a bill into law to amend certain laws of Ukraine on election observation in Ukraine, which bans representatives of the Russian Federation from observing elections in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's press service has said.

The law amends the laws on the election of the president of Ukraine, on the elections of members of parliament of Ukraine, on local elections, which state that a person who is a citizen (subject) of a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, as an aggressor state or an occupying state shall not be an official observer from foreign states or international organizations at elections in Ukraine.

This ban is also applicable to persons nominated or proposed by a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state or an occupying state.

The law comes into force from the day following the day of its publication.

Ukraine's parliament passed the amendments on February 7. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy signed them on February 8.