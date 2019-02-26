Facts

11:52 26.02.2019

Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

1 min read
Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a bill into law to amend certain laws of Ukraine on election observation in Ukraine, which bans representatives of the Russian Federation from observing elections in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's press service has said.

The law amends the laws on the election of the president of Ukraine, on the elections of members of parliament of Ukraine, on local elections, which state that a person who is a citizen (subject) of a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, as an aggressor state or an occupying state shall not be an official observer from foreign states or international organizations at elections in Ukraine.

This ban is also applicable to persons nominated or proposed by a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state or an occupying state.

The law comes into force from the day following the day of its publication.

Ukraine's parliament passed the amendments on February 7. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy signed them on February 8.

Tags: #poroshenko #russia #elections #ukraine #bill
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:49 26.02.2019
Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

10:00 26.02.2019
Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

09:48 26.02.2019
Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

14:45 25.02.2019
Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

15:12 23.02.2019
Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

13:52 23.02.2019
Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

12:24 23.02.2019
Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

17:06 22.02.2019
bwin, Favorit Sport say Zelensky closing in on Poroshenko as betting favorite in presidential race

bwin, Favorit Sport say Zelensky closing in on Poroshenko as betting favorite in presidential race

13:14 22.02.2019
Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

10:38 22.02.2019
People don't believe campaign can be fair - Kuchma on current presidential elections

People don't believe campaign can be fair - Kuchma on current presidential elections

AD

HOT NEWS

Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

Poroshenko reports on DDOS-attacks on Ukrainian CEC from Russia on Feb 24-25

Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

LATEST

Court renders verdict to accused of fatal traffic accident in Kharkiv centre Zaitseva, Dronov to maximum imprisonment terms - 10 years

Tymoshenko wants to initiate impeachment of the president

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD